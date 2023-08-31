The police in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, said they have arrested four persons who allegedly looted commercial shops across the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday when police operatives from Ogidi Police Divisional Headquarters raided their hideout in the state.

The police spokesperson said the raid followed a tip-off about their criminal activities.

“(The) four suspects, all of them from Ebonyi State, were arrested,” he said.

Two motorcycles, two big generators, a wheelbarrow, a deep freezer, three bags of rice and two large iron cutters were recovered from the suspects, according to the police.

“On interrogation, (the) suspects confessed to have broken into a store in Nanka in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State to steal the recovered items,” Mr Ikenga said.

The police operatives who carried out the operation, according to the statement, had earlier arrested a suspected cultist and recovered a Beretta pistol from the cultist.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Aderemi Adeoye, has commended the newly posted Divisional Police Officer in Ogidi Headquarters, Uche Onyinaya, for facilitating the arrest of the suspected cultist and recovery of the pistol, Mr Ikenga said.

Mr Adeoye also asked the police operatives not to relent in their onslaught against criminals in the state.

The commissioner also ordered an investigation in the Nanka Community to locate the owners of the looted store and motor licensing office to return the items to them.

“The suspects are to be arraigned in court as soon as an investigation is concluded,” he stated.

