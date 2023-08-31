A newborn who was recently rescued from a pit toilet in Anambra State is dead.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the baby’s mother, Chidinma Nwaedoka, allegedly dumped the child in the pit toilet.

Ms Nwaedoka, 20, was said to have intentionally carried out the act on Sunday in Otuocha, a community in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

The baby, a male, was rescued on Tuesday, two days after he was dumped in the pit toilet.

The Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare in the state, Ify Obinabo, quickly intervened when her attention was drawn to the incident.

Mrs Obinabo also took the newborn to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka for treatment.

The commissioner subsequently arrested the suspect, who hails from Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, another state in the South-east.

Death of the baby

Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, a media aide to the commissioner in a statement on Thursday, said a report of the baby’s death was received on Wednesday, hours after treatment commenced at the teaching hospital.

“All efforts to resuscitate the baby including administration of oxygen and fluids with cardiopulmonary resuscitation by the hospital prove abortive,” he said.

Anambra govt mourns

In a video clip attached to the statement, the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare in the state, Mr Obinabo, said the state government was mourning the death of the baby.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) wasn’t a good day for us at the ministry,” Mrs Obinabo stated, wearing a gloomy face.

“It wasn’t because what gives us joy is that when you do things, at the end of the day, there will be progress and you will succeed,” she explained.

Mrs Obinabo reminded women who commit such acts that they will account for all their actions on earth even as she urged them to learn a lesson from Ms Nwaedoka’s action.

The commissioner advised women against premarital sex or to ensure they use protection if they must do so to avoid unwanted pregnancies.

She asked women, who do not want to keep their babies from unwanted pregnancies, to request help at the Ministry of Women Affairs in their state and that they would be provided with shelter upon such request.

“When you ask for shelter, they will take you to where they keep social morals. Then this child will be given out to other people who need children. They will adopt them. The blessings of the Lord will be with you and the law will not come after you,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

