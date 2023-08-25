The Enugu State Government has threatened to seal petrol stations engaging in metre adjustment and other sharp practices to shortchange consumers of petroleum products.

The Commissioner for Special Duties, Emeka Ajogwu, disclosed this on Friday during an unscheduled tour of filling stations in Enugu metropolis.

Mr Ajogwu said the state government would not tolerate petroleum products marketers short-changing consumers by dispensing fuel quantities lower than what they pay for.

The commissioner expressed sadness that all the 15 petrol stations he visited did not have an accurate metering system, explaining that the visits followed complaints from residents and motorists about the sharp practices at petrol stations across the state.

He asked the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Enugu State Chapter, to call their members to order stressing the government would sanction defaulters henceforth.

“For every 20 litres of fuel Enugu residents bought, they were short-changed to the tune of N768, N702, N682, N575, N441, N480, and N256,” he said.

“We view this as both ungodly and pure economic sabotage.”

Mr Ajogwu said the administration of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State remained committed to boosting productivity as well as making life better for the people of the state.

“We will not fold our hands and watch this economic strangulation continue. It is insensitive, unacceptable, and we will never condone it,” he stated.

The commissioner cautioned the petrol station managers against such practices and directed them to re-adjust their metres for accurate dispensation of petroleum products or face sanctions.

