The Ebonyi State Government said it has received N2 billion and 3,000 bags of rice from the federal government as palliatives to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Jude Okpor, made the disclosure on Thursday in Abakaliki while briefing reporters at the end of the weekly State Executive Council meeting.

Mr Okpor said Governor Francis Nwifuru announced the receipt of the money and the bags of rice during the meeting and subsequently constituted a 10-man committee to ensure equitable distribution.

“The governor will head the committee and will be assisted by the deputy governor.

“The secretary to the state government, state chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress, chairman of the state traditional rulers council, among others, are members of the committee,” he said.

The commissioner said the government has approved that N2 million each be given to 1,500 indigenes of the state engaged in hawking and other menial jobs in the state and in other parts of the country.

“The state executive council had directed the commissioners for skills development, commerce and industry to visit major cities of the country and identify citizens engaged in street hawking and other menial jobs.

“The programme will cost the state over N3 billion and will be implemented in three phases of 500 beneficiaries in each phase.

“The training and subsequent empowerment of the first 500 beneficiaries will commence as soon as all the necessary frameworks are in place,” he said.

He said the government has approved the payment of arrears of gratuity to retired civil servants from 1996 to 2021 with a cost implementation of N4.3 billion.

“The state executive council also directed that all issues surrounding the pension payment to some beneficiaries be resolved immediately.

“This magnanimous gesture of the governor is aimed at ameliorating the suffering of our senior citizens and serve as a morale booster to workers who are still in service,” he said.

(NAN)

