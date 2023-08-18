President Bola Tinubu on Friday met with Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Messrs Tinubu and Mbah did not speak to reporters after the closed-door meeting. But Vanguard reported that the meeting may have been connected to insecurity and matters about the development of the state.

Governor Mbah has repeatedly maintained that he would transform the state from a public sector to a private sector-driven economy and raise its Gross Domestic Product from its current $4.4 billion to $30 billion through private sector investment.

The governor had expressed his resolve to partner with the federal government and international agencies in driving the economic development in Enugu.

On Wednesday, he met with the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, at the Bank’s country office in Abuja and equally participated in the National Economic Council meeting by Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday.

Background

Mr Mbah has argued that his resolve to encourage private sector investment would be impossible without addressing insecurity and ending the infamous sit-at-home order in the state often enforced by a faction of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The governor, in June, banned the Monday sit-at-home in the state, explaining that the illegal order was killing the “spirit of entrepreneurship, commerce and creativity” of Igbo people in the region.

IPOB had, in August 2021, introduced the sit-at-home order every Monday across the South-east to protest the continued detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, but the separatist group would later suspend the order.

The group said that the order would instead be obeyed whenever Mr Kanu, who is standing trial on alleged terrorism, appears in court.

A leader of Autopilot, a faction of the IPOB, Simon Ekpa, has, however, continued to declare sit-at-home orders in the region despite being suspended by the IPOB faction led by Mr Kanu.

Shortly after banning the illegal order in June, Mr Mbah visited Mr Tinubu and appealed to him to release Mr Kanu so that the hoodlums who enforce the illegal order would have no reason to do so going forward. But the president has not responded to the request.

Mr Kanu, in late July, through Aloy Ejimakor, his special counsel, ordered Mr Ekpa to stop issuing sit-at-home orders in the region.

Mr Ejimakor, on his verified Twitter handle, posted copies of Mr Kanu’s handwritten letter to Mr Ekpa, whom he also instructed to stop antagonising governors and other political leaders in the region.

But the pro-Biafran agitator described the letter as “fake,” claiming it was written by authorities of the State Security Service and not the IPOB leader and maintained that the illegal order would go on until Mr Kanu speaks to him directly in Finland, a North European country, where he (Ekpa) resides.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.

