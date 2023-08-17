Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has inaugurated a committee for verifying and paying pensions and gratuities of retired primary school teachers and other local government retirees.

The governor, while inaugurating the nine-member committee at the Government House, Enugu, on Wednesday, said the decision was in continuation of his commitment to ensuring that retirees who had served and helped in building the state were rewarded with their entitlements.

Nnamdi Nwankwo, a reverend father, is the chairperson of the committee.

Donatus Achi, a retired permanent secretary, and Ike Ekere, State chairperson of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, are members.

Other members are Theophilus Nweke Odo, state chairperson of Nigeria Union of Teachers; Kenneth Ugwueze, state chairperson of National Union of Local Government Employees; Adenike Okebu, senior special assistant to the governor on revenue; Larry Oguego, human rights activist; Chinedu Ngene, from the state audit department; and Obiamaka Egbo, a professor and special adviser to the governor on public finance.

Mr Mbah recalled that a similar committee was recently constituted at the state level to clear the outstanding pensions and gratuities owed to civil servants since 2006.

He added that the decision was in fulfilment of his campaign promises to the people.

He charged the committee to reflect their integrity and experiences on the assignment given to them as they were selected based on their track records and credibility.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, disclosed that the committee at the state level, which would serve as a guide, had done extensive work and was expected to submit its report and recommendations on Friday.

He expressed confidence in the integrity of members of the committee.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee’s terms of reference include verifying and determining all outstanding pensions and gratuities due to local government staff and primary school teachers.

The committee chairperson, Mr Nwankwo, the rector, Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo, pledged the committee’s readiness to deliver on its assignment.

(NAN)

