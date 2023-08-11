The Nigerian Navy says it will establish an operational base in Enugu State to improve the security of lives and property by securing the state’s coastal areas.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State at the Government House, Enugu, on Thursday.

Mr Ogalla, a vice admiral, commended Mr Mbah for his “bold actions” in fighting insecurity in the state since he was sworn in as governor of the state.

The navy chief said he was impressed with the successes recorded by the governor within the short period he has been in office.

“The Nigerian navy has three primary roles, which are first, the military duties, being the protection of this country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty from the maritime domain. We have policing roles as well as diplomatic roles.

“We have noticed that within this role of policing duties, we have not really extended our functions to Enugu State, and we want to do that with your support,” he said.

“To this end, we plan to extend our operations to encompass and cover the broader spectrum of Enugu State, knowing that the state has a navigable river around Uzo-Uwani (Council Area). That river used to be a seaport during the colonial era, and it has been abandoned.

“We believe that if we are able to police that area, it will give assurances to investors, who will now invest in the development of that seaway for the benefit of the people of Enugu State,” Mr Ogalla stated.

He appealed for the support of the governor to carry out the “bold initiative towards showing presence within that important seaway” in the state.

“Our operations there will be aimed at providing internal security operations both through area surveillance and patrol in such a manner that economic activities can thrive without hindrance,” he added.

Mbah speaks

Responding, Mr Mbah appreciated President Bola Tinubu for appointing Mr Ogalla, an indigene of the state, to head the country’s navy.

The governor described the appointment of the navy chief as something of “immense value and significance, not just to the people of Enugu State, but to the entire South-east region.”

He hailed the planned establishment of a naval operational base in Enugu State, saying the “erroneous impression” that Enugu was landlocked emanated from the underdevelopment of the state’s waterways and added that the security of the coastal areas would change the narrative.

“So, I am happy that the naval chief made the commitment today (Thursday) that the navy will establish an operational base in Enugu State. This is heartwarming for us, as this will support the fight against insecurity in Enugu, especially at that flank of our state.

“I want to assure you, on behalf of the government of Enugu State, that we are going to support you with all that is required to ensure the actualisation of your operational base,” Mr Mbah assured.

He urged the chief of the naval staff to also consider establishing a naval school and hospital in the state.

Background

Like other states in Nigeria’s south-east, security has deteriorated in Enugu State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

Hundreds of people have been killed or injured in such attacks.

There was tension recently in Enugu after Mr Mbah banned an illegal sit-at-home order usually enforced by a faction of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

The Nigerian government has accused IPOB of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the south-east region, including Enugu. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants to be carved out from the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.

