The Enugu State Government has banned the unauthorised use of vehicle-tinted glasses in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chidiebere Onyia, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Mr Onyia, a professor, explained that the ban was designed “to combat the nefarious activities of kidnappers and other criminals” terrorising residents of the state.

The SSG said the implementation of the ban will commence on 4 September.

“This is to give owners of vehicles with tinted glasses, who did not obtain police tinted permits before the suspension of its issuance by the Nigeria Police Force on 7th June 2021, sufficient time to have them removed or replaced, if they are factory fitted, in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“Defaulting vehicles shall be impounded by the enforcement taskforce and shall not be released to their owners until the tinted glasses are removed or replaced and the specified fines paid,” Mr Onyia stated.

He said the state government has appealed to residents of the state to show understanding and support the decision given that it was for the purpose of “curtailing the activities of criminals” and generally enhancing their security and safety in the state.

Ban on tolls, levies

Meanwhile, the state government also announced a ban on the collection of levies and tolls on all roads, including highways, in the state.

In a separate statement on Monday, Mr Onyia said the government was displeased about the activities of those who collect tolls and levies from motorists on behalf of the government.

The SSG said the collectors of the tolls and levies were constituting a “nuisance” along various roads in the state by “deploying all manner of crude tactics to extort monies from vehicles transporting goods, farm produce and livestock” in the state.

“Such anti-business activities of syndicates operating on our highways and roads are contrary to the current government’s determination to dismantle obstacles to the ease of doing business in the state,” he said.

He said the administration of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State was committed to expanding the state’s economy “sevenfold” by promoting economic activities, enabling private sector investments, and offering incentives to boost the productive sectors such as agricultural and agro-allied activities in the state.

“In view of the foregoing, the Enugu State Government hereby bans the collection of levies and tolls along highways and roads in the state by individuals or groups of individuals purportedly acting on behalf of government,” Mr Onyia said.

“They have been, by this announcement, put on notice to quit all highways and roads within the state as failure to comply will attract severe consequences. The ban takes effect immediately. A task force has been constituted to enforce the ban,” he added.

The SSG stressed that the government was also taking steps to “eliminate multiple and illegal taxation in the state, including collection of taxes and revenues by individuals via cash payments, manual issuance of receipts, and paper tickets.”

He said the government was convinced that tax and revenue collection must be convenient and friendly, with the use of technology which will also address leakages.

