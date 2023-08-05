Enyinnaya Abaribe, a Nigerian Senator, has given a reason why a pro-Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa, will not stop the controversial sit-at-home order in the South-east.

Mr Abaribe spoke on Friday night when he appeared as a guest on Hardcopy, a Channels TV programme.

Background

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in August 2021, introduced a sit-at-home order every Monday across the South-east to pressure the Nigerian government to release its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is standing trial for alleged terrorism at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The separatist group later suspended the order, in preference for it to be implemented only on days Mr Kanu appears in court.

But despite its suspension, residents of the five South-east states – Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia and Anambra — have been observing the Monday sit-at-home order, mostly out of fear.

IPOB had repeatedly disowned the Monday sit-at-home across the region, saying those who still enforce the order were criminals attempting to blackmail the separatist group.

READ ALSO:

But Mr Ekpa, who leads Autopilot, a faction of IPOB, has continued to declare the sit-at-home in the region, despite being suspended by the IPOB faction led by Mr Kanu.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Kanu, the IPOB leader in late July, through Aloy Ejimakor, his special counsel, ordered Mr Ekpa to stop issuing sit-at-home orders in the region.

But Mr Ekpa described the letter as “fake,” and maintained that the civil action would go on until Mr Kanu speaks to him directly in Finland, a North European country, where he (Ekpa) resides.

Abaribe reacts

Reacting, Mr Abaribe, who represents Abia South District at the 10th Senate, said despite the order from Mr Kanu, Mr Ekpa will not stop the sit-at-home order because he has been “profiting” from the civil action in the region.

“Last time, there was a handwritten order from him (Kanu to stop the sit-at-home). Well, the man, of course, who is profiting from it (sit-at-home) in faraway Finland, denounced it and put more conditions that he will never stop the sit-at-home until he sees him (Kanu) in Finland,” Mr Abaribe said.

“You can now see that because they profit from this (sit-at-home), they are not going to stop it because it has become a money-making venture and we have seen adverts they do on the internet asking people to contribute money for the liberation of Biafra,” the senator added, apparently referring to Mr Ekpa and his faction of IPOB.

‘Killings and attacks not a method of agitation’

Hundreds of people, including traditional rulers, security operatives and government officials, have been killed in some IPOB-linked attacks in the region.

But Mr Abaribe noted that those who carry out killings to secure the independent State of Biafra were doing the wrong thing.

“If somebody says I want to liberate the South-east and create a Biafra and then you kill the same South-easterners, what you are doing is not liberation. You are simply indulging in murder and mayhem,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

