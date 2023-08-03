The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that a protester on a special marshal’s regalia in Wednesday’s labour protest in Owerri is not an officer of the corps.

The Sector Commander of the corps in Imo State, Evaristus Ebeniro, said this on Thursday while speaking with reporters in Owerri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the man, whose identity was not disclosed, joined the protest in a full special marshal’s regalia.

Channels TV coverage of the Owerri protest at the Control/Assumpta Roundabout showed the man singing solidarity songs alongside other protesters. He occasionally moved on to the roadside to direct traffic to allow the protest to go smoothly.

“The incident prompted the command to commence investigation to unravel the identity of the man.

“It is now confirmed that the protester, who happened to be a unionist, was once a special marshal,” Mr Ebeniro said.

He said the man had since been “de-marshalled and no longer holds a special marshal’s identity card”.

He further said the protester was summoned while serving and queried over his alleged inactivity and lack of commitment to duty.

According to the state FRSC chief, the man later absconded and was therefore de-marshalled in absentia, in line with the rules of the corps.

“The command hereby makes it categorically and unequivocally clear that the protester is no longer with the corps.

“He acted alone in that show of shame,” Mr Ebeniro said.

He also said the command had arrested him and recovered his regalia.

NAN reports that the organised labour and civil society organisations held a nationwide protest to register their disapproval of some of the Federal Government’s policies and demand their review in the interest of the masses.

(NAN)

