The residents of Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, have commended the organised labour for the peaceful conduct of the protest against the removal of the fuel subsidy by the federal government.

The protest march took off at the Pa Oruta Ngele Township Stadium in Abakaliki, while protesters marched peacefully through the major roads in the metropolis, bearing placards with various inscriptions.

Some residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday, in Abakaliki that the peaceful conduct of the protesters was an indication that the protest was a popular action.

They further added that peaceful protests by citizens against unpopular policies of the government were part of the constitutional guarantees that citizens enjoyed in a constitutional democracy.

George Onwe, a lawyer, said the leaders of the organised labour under the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) deserved commendations for not allowing hoodlums to hijack the protest.

“The protest was peaceful, orderly and the labour leaders were able to organise their members in a very civilised manner, and the message has been delivered, and the entire world has heard their voice.

“Peaceful protest is a right guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution, and I’m happy that labour, which represents the voice of the oppressed workers and masses of Nigeria, had exercised this right to draw the attention of the government to the plight of the ordinary people,” Mr Onwe said.

A resident, Isaac Chukwu, commended the organised labour for not giving in to the government’s threats and intimidations.

He said that Nigerians, especially the low-income earners, were being suffocated by the economic hardship and urged the federal government to heed the plea and demands of the unions to cushion the hardship.

“The fear before now was that hoodlums could take advantage of the protest to unleash havoc and vandalise government infrastructure, given the mood of the country, but I feel so happy to see the exercise was very peaceful in the state.

“The leaders of the protest must be commended, also the police and other security agencies deserve some applause for providing security to the protesting workers,” Mr Chukwu said.

‘Suffering getting out of hand’

Vera Onyia, a civil servant, expressed happiness that the protest was held in Ebonyi and applauded the leadership of the various labour unions for not “caving in” amidst threats and intimidation of being held in contempt of court.

“The suffering is getting out of hand and if the organised labour is not doing anything to get the government to take necessary steps to alleviate the pains and sufferings of the poor in this country, then, we are all doomed.

“The labour, through the peaceful protest, has spoken; they have delivered the message, and I want to urge them to sustain the action until there is a concrete result,” Miss Onyia said.

NAN reports that workers and members of civil society organisations turned out in large numbers to take part in the nationwide peaceful protest declared by the national leaderships of the NLC and TUC over the federal government’s economic policies.

The fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu on May 29 led to the soaring prices of goods and services in Nigeria.

(NAN)

