Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB,) says the IPOB leader has finally undergone his medical examination.

Mr Ejiofor, in a statement on Saturday, said Mr Kanu underwent the medical examination in an unnamed hospital in Abuja on Friday.

“…We are pleased to inform you that Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu met with his choice personal physician yesterday (Friday) in a hospital in Abuja, outside the facility of the State Security Service (SSS),” he said.

“As part of the protocol, I witnessed the consultation. The medical examination was seamless and productive, and he (Kanu) will be progressing to the next stage soon,” the lawyer added.

Mr Kanu, facing a terrorism trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja, has been detained at the SSS facility since he was rearrested in June 2021.

Background

Mr Kanu, since 2022, repeatedly requested access to his medical doctors to enable him to conduct an independent medical examination, as earlier ordered by the Federal High Court, Abuja, on 20 October 2021.

But the SSS declined to allow a private medical examination of the separatist leader.

Angered by the SSS’ action, Mr Kanu, through his lead counsel, Mike Ozekhome, sued the SSS at the Federal High Court Abuja.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2341/2022, the IPOB leader prayed to the court for an order granting him unhindered access to medical doctors of his choice for his health condition.

The SSS, through their lawyer, A.M. Danladi, asked the court to discountenance the application, arguing that records show the IPOB leader was “clinically stable.”

The secret police insisted that Mr Kanu had been receiving adequate medical attention at its facility.

But delivering judgement on 20 July, the judge, Binta Nyako, ordered the SSS to grant Mr Kanu access to his medical records and doctors of his choice.

Ms Nyako hinged her decision on Section 7 of the Anti-Torture Act, 2017, which provides that a person arrested, detained or undergoing custodial investigation shall have the right to demand a physical and psychological examination by an independent and competent doctor of his own choice after interrogation.

The court said Mr Kanu was constitutionally entitled to his medical records and personal physicians for “an independent medical examination.”

It further held that the independent medical examination should be supervised by the SSS, with the entire process recorded and sealed for security purposes.

