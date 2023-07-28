Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has nominated Lloyd Ekweremadu, son of a former Deputy Senate President of Nigeria, Ike Ekweremadu, as a commissioner.

Apart from Mr Lloyd, a lawyer, Mr Mbah, in a letter addressed to the State Assembly, also nominated 14 others as commissioners.

Mr Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice and a doctor were convicted of organ trafficking by a UK court in March.

They were found guilty of facilitating the travel of a young man to Britain with a view to his exploitation after a six-week trial at the Old Bailey.

While Mr Ekweremadu was later sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison, his wife bagged four years and six months jail term. The couple are currently serving their prison terms in the European country.

More nominations

Former commissioner for lands in the state, Okey Ogbodo, and his counterpart in rural development, Kingsley Udeh, are among the nominees.

While Mr Ogbodo served under the administration of Chimaroke Nnamani, who governed the state between 1999 and 2007, Mr Udeh served in the immediate past administration of Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

A popular broadcast journalist, Akachukwu Eze of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, was among the nominees.

The list, signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Chididebere Onyia, was read on the floor of the House by the Speaker of the assembly, Uche Ugwu, on Friday.

Other nominees in the list include Ndubueze Mbah, Ngozi Eni, Lawrence Eze, Sam Ugwu, Emmanuel Obi, Chika Ugwoke and Ben Ugochi Madueke.

Gerrald Otiji, Nathaniel Urama, Malachy Agbo and Adaoro Chukwu were also among the nominees.

Three professors were among the nominees.

The portfolios for the nominees were not indicated in the letter.

“While this may not be the exhaustive list, I’m optimistic that this request will receive your usual expeditious consideration,” the governor told the lawmakers in the letter, indicating that more nominees would be submitted for consideration.

