The police in Anambra State, south-east Nigeria, said they have arrested two gunmen in Obosi, a community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the two suspects were among a three-member gang which operated in the area on Thursday when police operatives intercepted them.

He said the hoodlums were intercepted while operating in a tricycle along Littlewood Estate.

“The gang which engaged police operatives in a firefight bowed to superior firepower of the operatives who arrested two of them with gunshot wounds,” he said, adding that the third suspect managed to escape.

The police spokesperson gave the suspects’ names as Amaechi Precious, 25, an indigene of the community and Almazer Avalumo, 25, who hails from Adikpo in Benue State, north-central Nigeria.

Two Beretta pistols and two rounds of ammunition were among the items recovered from the hoodlums, according to the police.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Aderemi Adeoye, has charged the police operatives to sustain the fight against criminals in the state, Mr Ikenga said.

Mr Adeoye asked residents of the state to contact the police in the event of a security breach in their neighbourhoods.

