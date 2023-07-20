A State High Court in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria, on Wednesday, remanded a man at a Correctional Centre in the state over alleged N72 million cement fraud.

The suspect, Obiora Emelife, is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly defrauding Atansi Obinna (now late) over a cement business.

“Investigations revealed that the defendant diverted the money meant for the purchase of hundreds of bags of cement,” the anti-graft agency said in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to the charges preferred against the suspect by the Enugu zonal command of the EFCC, the defendants in 2022 committed a felony by fraudulently converting to his personal use the sum of N4.1 million property of Nweke Ugo, meant for the purchase of 1,100 bags of cement.

The commission said the offence is contrary to Section 342 of the Criminal Code Law, Revised Edition, Cap 30, Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria, 2004 and is punishable under Section 353 (1) of the same law.

The defendant in 2022 also converted N45 million property of Mr Obinna, being payment for the purchase of bags of cement from customers, an offence the anti-graft agency said is contrary to Section 342 of the Criminal Code Law, Revised Edition, Cap 30, Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria, 2004 and is punishable under Section 353 (1) of the same law.

The suspect, Mr Emelife, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution counsel, Edozie Raymond, prayed the court to remand him at the Correctional Centre while a date should be fixed for his trial.

The judge, C.O. Ajah, declined an oral bail application from the defence counsel and ordered that the suspect be remanded.

The case was adjourned to Thursday, 20 July.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

