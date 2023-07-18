A community in Enugu State has filed a motion on notice seeking to join a former permanent secretary of Ecological Funds Office Abuja as a defendant in a pending suit at the Federal High Court Enugu over the alleged diversion of ecological funds worth N429 million.

The community, Oma-Eke in Udi Local Government Area of the state, accused the former Permanent Secretary of the Ecological Funds Office Abuja, Habiba Lawal, of authorising the diversion of the funds earmarked for the construction of a 3.8-kilometre road in the area.

The suit was instituted by the community, while six indigenes filed the motion on notice on behalf of the community.

The six applicants include Christopher Onwumelu, Samuel Ifoh, Iruka Ejiofor, Festus Metta, Uwaechie Metta, and Harold Ofordu.

The defendants in the suit are a contracting firm, Flab Engineering Services Limited (1st defendant), Eco Project Services Limited (2nd defendant) and the current permanent secretary of the Ecological Funds Office (3rd defendant).

The attorney general of the federation is the 4th defendant.

The former Permanent Secretary, Ecological Funds Office Abuja, Mrs Lawal, would become the 5th defendant in the suit if the court grants the applicants’ motion.

The road project, which is the subject of litigation, was approved and awarded by the Tenders Board of the Ecological Funds Office during the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, according to a court document seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

It was awarded to check erosion menace in the community but was allegedly diverted to other locations not mentioned in the contract award letter.

The six applicants in the case with suit no: FHC/EN/CS/59/2021, filed by their counsel, Godwin Onwusi, asked the court, through the motion, to allow Mrs Lawal to be joined as a defendant in the case because, according to counter affidavits filed by the consultant and the contractor, she allegedly authorised the diversion.

In an affidavit in support of the motion, Mr Ejiofor, the third applicant in the matter, argued that the act of diverting a project duly awarded was against the Public Procurement Act 2007, adding that a public officer was personally liable for any illegal or criminal act committed in office.

“There is a need to join the party sought to be joined in the interest of fair hearing and availing her the opportunity to state her own side of the story. And that if she is not joined, she will not be personally bound by the outcome of this suit,” Mr Ejiofor said.

In his 16-paragraph affidavit supporting the motion on notice deposed on 4 July at the Federal High Court, Enugu, Mr Ejiofor stressed that “it is in the interest of justice to grant the application sought.”

The applicants argued that by virtue of Order 9 Rule 5 of the Federal High Court Rules, 2019, “this court has the powers to join, as a defendant, any person against whom the right to any relief is alleged to exist whether jointly, severally, or in the alternative and defendant may be found liable according to their respective liabilities, without any amendment.”

They equally alleged in paragraphs six and seven of the affidavit that Mrs Lawal authorised the diversion and non-execution of the project, contrary to what was contained in the contract award letter and contract agreement.

The community is claiming nearly N290 million as damages for the alleged non-execution of the contract against the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants.

The court is yet to set a date for ruling on the motion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

