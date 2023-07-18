Gunmen, on Monday, reportedly shot and killed the Traditional Ruler of Ezuhu na Amadi Autonomous Community in Abor Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, Nnamdi Mmirioma, police said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the incident occurred at about 3.00p.m. when the gunmen allegedly invaded Mr Mmirioma’s palace and shot him repeatedly.

The reason for the dastardly act on the deceased could not be easily ascertained at the time of filing the report.

NAN leaent that the incident threw the community into palpable fear and panic.

The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, confirmed the incident to NAN, describing it as gruesome.

In a statement issued by the command’s Spokesman, Henry Okoye, the state police boss noted that Mr Mmirioma died while receiving medical attention at Ndubuisi Hospital.

“The Commissioner of Police has set up a high powered investigation into the incident to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” Mr Okoye, assistant superintendent of police, said.

(NAN)

