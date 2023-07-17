Police in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria, have arrested a suspect over the gruesome murder of a lawmaker in the Nsukka axis of the state.
The spokesperson of the police in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.
Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, did not, however, disclose the identity of the male suspect, whom he said belonged to a criminal gang which allegedly attacked and murdered Duhu Nnacheta, otherwise known as Ofunwa.
The victim, Mr Nnacheta, was a councillor representing Eha-Ulo ward in the Ehalumona community in Nsukka.
He was shot and gruesomely murdered on 16 July at about 11:30 p.m., at Umualoji village in Ehalumona community, according to the police.
The police spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in Enugu, Ahmed Ammani, has ordered an investigation and manhunt of the assailants.
Mr Ndukwe said the public would be informed about the development of the case.
(NAN)
