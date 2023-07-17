The police in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, said they have recovered a trailer loaded with cement in Okija, a community in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said police operatives attached to the Area Command Headquarters in Ihiala made the recovery in collaboration with Anambra State Vigilante Group on Saturday.

“Information revealed that the truck was hijacked at gunpoint by yet-to-be-identified persons on 14 July at Obiliokite in Delta State,” Mr Ikenga stated.

Delta, a state in South-south Nigeria, shares a boundary with Anambra State.

The truck was conveying 1000 bags of BUA cement to an undisclosed location when the hoodlums attacked it, the police said.

‘How the truck was recovered’

The police spokesperson said the recovery followed a joint operation by the police and vigilante operatives in Anambra State.

The armed criminals, on sighting the police and vigilante operatives along the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway, pulled off the road at Okija, abandoned the truck, and fled,” he added.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Aderemi Adeoyi, has ordered a manhunt for the gunmen, Mr Ikenga said.

Mr Adeoyi appealed to the area’s residents to support the police and other security agencies with information that would aid in arresting the fleeing suspects.

The commissioner assured the residents that the police would protect the identity of those who volunteer information.

He said the recovered truck and the bags of cement had been released to the owner.

