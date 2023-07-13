Police in Imo State said they have arrested 56 suspects for various criminal offences, including armed robbery, kidnapping, child trafficking, cultism, murder and terrorism between January and June.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Barde, said this at the command’s headquarters in Owerri, while briefing reporters on the recent exploits of the command in its efforts to rid the state of criminals.

Mr Barde, represented by the police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, assistant superintendent of police, said 15 kidnap victims were rescued during the period.

He said that 26 alleged sit-at-home enforcers, suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed affiliate, were arrested on 9 July after a shootout at a hotel in Owerri.

He said the command’s tactical team and mobile operatives of 18PMF swiftly mobilised to the hotel, where the suspects were disrupting a birthday party.

“Unfortunately, a lifeless body, later identified as Remigius Emeka Njoku, the celebrant’s relative, was seen lying in his pool of blood on the floor,” he said.

According to Mr Barde, some of the suspects escaped with bullet wounds, while others were dislodged.

He said one AK47 rifle, 48 rounds of live ammunition, four pump action guns, 18 rounds of live cartridges, two AK47 magazines and a face mask were recovered from them.

Rescue of kidnap victim

“On January 6, at about 1800hrs, four unsuspecting victims were kidnapped at different locations within Imo.

“Three vehicles, including a Lexus RX 350 SUV Jeep, Lexus RX 330 SUV Jeep, and a Mercedes Benz GLK, belonging to the victims were equally snatched from them.

“The victims were held hostage at an unknown destination,” the commissioner said.

He said that investigation and data-tracking analysis led to the arrest of Uche Eke at Douglass Market, where he wanted to sell some of the phones he robbed from his victims.

“His arrest led to the rescue of the victim unhurt and the further arrest of one John Nnaemeka, also known as “White”.

“These suspects were identified as part of the escapees during the jailbreak of the Correctional Service Custodial Centre, Owerri, an unfortunate incident that took place on April 5, 2021.

“All the suspects confessed to the crime of kidnapping and armed robbery.

“On searching their criminal hideout, two pump action guns with 10 rounds of live ammunition and the three snatched vehicles were recovered,” Mr Barde said.

Arrested for murder

He also said that one Obinna Ugochukwu, 22, was arrested for allegedly stabbing his friend, Stanley Nwachukwu, to death with a knife repeatedly on the upper part of his body, while asleep.

READ ALSO: Lagos police rescue baby from sewage tank

He said that the incident followed a misunderstanding over the sharing of alleged 3000 US Dollars fraudulently gained from a Cyber-crime deal.

The commissioner said that one Sixtus Ezebudo, 29, was arrested for murder and harvesting of organs after luring his victim to an uncompleted building in Orlu Local Government Area.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed that on May 10, at about 1630hrs, he lured and killed his victim, and thereafter harvested his vital body organs, like his lungs, heart and private part and abandoned his corpse at the scene.

“He was later arrested in Lagos State with the harvested body parts, where he had escaped to sell them for ritual purposes,” he said.

Also, Nnanna Ugorji, 20, and Chiaka Anah, 53, were arrested on the allegation of defiling a 10-year-old girl on 15 June, the police said.

Mr Barde said two females: Eke Chinyere, 48, and Glory Okon, who specialised in stealing children and selling them to potential buyers for child labour or ritual purposes, were also arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspects, who confessed to being members of a criminal syndicate, led the curious operatives to the baby factory, where seven stolen children and four pregnant teenage girls were rescued.

“Some of the children have been reunited with their parents, while other victims are currently in a government-approved home for care and custody,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

