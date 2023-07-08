The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company has withdrawn a scholarship awarded to Ejikeme Mmesoma, after an investigation revealed that she forged her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) test scores.

The spokesperson of the Innoson, Cornel Osigwe, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Background

Miss Mmesoma, a student of the Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi, Anambra State, had claimed to be the top scorer in the 2023 UTME with 362.

The ‘feat’ fetched her accolades from Nigerians on social media including the Anambra State Government.

Innocent Chukwuma, the founder of Innoson company, would later award the candidate a N3 million scholarship.

But JAMB accused the candidate of manipulating her UTME results and inflating the scores from 249 to 362. The candidate, however, insisted that the 362 was the score she received both on the JAMB website and in the SMS sent to her by the board.

The examination body subsequently announced it would withdraw the candidate’s original UTME result and barred her from taking the test for the next three year.

But Miss Mmesoma, the candidate, in a viral video on Monday, insisted that the controversial score of 362 claimed by her was printed from the JAMB website and the examination body’s accusation had left her traumatised.

Several Nigerians called for an “independent” investigation into the controversy.

Consequently, the Anambra State Government, last week, set up a panel of inquiry into the controversy.

Headed Nkemdili Nnonyelu, a professor, the eight-member panel, on Friday, confirmed Miss Mmesoma forged the score of 362 as earlier claimed by the JAMB.

According to the eight-page report, a copy of which was obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, the candidate confirmed she single-handedly forged the result before approaching a cyber cafe for printing.

Withdrawal of scholarship

The spokesperson for Innoson Motors, Mr Osigwe said, given that the company had awarded Miss Mmesoma the scholarship in recognition of her supposed stellar performance, the finding that she manipulated her UTME results was “deeply disappointing.”

He said the manipulation of results by the candidate “stands in direct contravention of the values” of the company.

“In line with these principles and in response to the confirmed findings, we have made the difficult decision to withdraw the scholarship awarded to Miss Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme,” he said.

“This action is a testament to our unyielding commitment to honesty, integrity, and merit-based recognition.”

Mr Osigwe said, although the withdrawal of the scholarship was regrettable and could cause “dismay” to those who stood by Miss Mmesoma including her school principal, it was crucial to maintain the integrity of the company’s scholarship programme and its values.

“We believe in rewarding exceptional students who display, not just academic prowess but also embody the values of honesty, transparency, and respect for the processes that govern our educational system,” he said.

The spokesperson appreciated JAMB, Nigerians and the members of the panel set up by Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State for their support during the period of controversy.

