Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has sworn in 16 new commissioners with a charge for them to work in line with his administration’s agenda for building a new Abia.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Umuahia on Friday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Otti, in June, submitted a list of 19 commissioner-nominees to the State Assembly for confirmation.

However, 16 of the nominees were cleared by the assembly, although the governor had assigned portfolios to the 19 nominees.

The governor inaugurated the 16 confirmed commissioners.

Mr Otti, during the swearing ceremony, said that the three other nominees were dropped because they were yet to be cleared by the assembly.

He said the nominees will be sworn in as commissioners when the assembly clears them by next week.

The nominees, who failed to appear before the assembly for clearance, include Mike Akpara (Finance), Ngozi Blessing Felix (Women Affairs & Poverty Alleviation) and Ikechukwu Monday (Power & Public Utilities).

Mr Akpara was said to be receiving medical treatment outside the country, while Mrs Felix and Mr Monday were said to have recently returned from a foreign trip.

The new commissioners

The 16 newly sworn-in commissioners and their portfolios include Monica Ironkwe (Agriculture), Eme Uche (Education), Joel Ogbonna (Petroleum & Mineral Resources), Kingsley Anosike (Budget & Planning), Philemon Asonye Ogbonna (Environment & Urban Renewal), Okey Kanu (Information & Culture), Ikechukwu Uwanna (Justice/Attorney-General) and Chaka Chukwumereije (Lands & Housing).

Others are Uzo Nwachukwu (Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs), Chima Emmanuel Oriaku (Science & Technology), Nwaobilor Nwadimma Ananaba (Sports & Youths Development), Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu (Trade, Commerce & Industry), Otumchere Oti (Works), Okebugwu Onwuma (Transport), and Mathew Chikodi Ekwuribe (Digital Economy & SMEs).

Three professors were among the commissioners.

‘No excuses’

Mr Otti said the commissioners were carefully chosen for the job, urging them to show commitment, excellence and a sense of duty in carrying out their assignments.

The governor asked the new commissioners to justify the confidence reposed in them.

He warned that excuses for failure would not be tolerated from the new commissioners, saying his dream of a new Abia, anchored on justice, service and economic rejuvenation, must be achieved.

“My target is to expand the frontiers of opportunities to enable Abians to accomplish their dreams of leveraging on the promises of the 21st-century environment to hand over a more functional society for coming generations,” he said.

The governor said his administration will focus on job creation, poverty alleviation and “measurable improvement” in the living conditions of the people.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the Commissioner for Justice/Attorney-General of the state, Mr Uwanna, assured the governor that they would carry out their responsibilities with diligence and commitment as a payback for his confidence in them.

