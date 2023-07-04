Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has appointed Ladi Akeredolu-Ale, a staff member of Channels TV, as the new managing director of the Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS).
ESBS is an Enugu-based television station owned by the Enugu State Government.
Mr Mbah announced the appointment of Mr Akeredolu-Ale in a post via his Twitter handle on Tuesday.
“I have appointed Mr Ladi Akeredolu-Ale as the Managing Director of Enugu Broadcasting Service (ESBS),” he said on the microblogging site.
Mr Akeredolu-Ale, until his latest appointment, was the controller of current affairs at Channels TV in Lagos State, where he also anchors a number of programmes.
“I’m hopeful that Mr Akeredolu-Ale would drive a media revolution, inspire drastic reforms in media innovation and creativity, and turn ESBS media service into one of the best revenue-generating organisations in Enugu State,” the governor added.
Akeredolu-Ale, at a glance
Mr Akeredolu-Ale hails from Lagos State, South-west Nigeria.
He is a graduate of the University of Ilorin and the University of Lagos, from where he obtained bachelor’s and master’s degrees in sociology, respectively.
Before he joined Channels TV, the broadcaster worked as the managing director of Ondo State Broadcasting Service during the time of a former governor of the state, Olusegun Mimiko.
At Channels TV, he met Betty Dibiah, a staff member.
The two later got married.
