The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has accused Ejikeme Mmesoma of being ‘coached’ by unknown people in her claims of being the top scorer in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Miss Mmesoma is the candidate earlier accused by the exam body of manipulating her UTME test scores.

Background

JAMB had on Sunday accused the candidate of allegedly manipulating her results and inflating the scores from 249 to 362. But the candidate insisted that the 362 was the score she received on the JAMB website and in the SMS sent to her by the board.

However, JAMB has restated its earlier position that the UTME result presented by Miss Mmesoma is “patently fake”, alleging that there was an infraction on the part of the candidate.

The examination body subsequently announced it would withdraw the candidate’s actual result and bar her from taking the test for three years.

But Miss Mmesoma, in a viral video on Monday, insisted that the controversial score of 362 she claimed was printed from the JAMB website and the examination body’s accusation had traumatised her.

JAMB maintains stand

When he appeared as a guest on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, argued that the candidate’s posture in the viral video showed that somebody was coaching and telling her what to say.

“If you look at her posture – look at the video very well. If you look at the video critically, you will see that somebody is coaching her on what to say. Just sit down and look at the video she posted yesterday,” Mr Benjamin said.

“So, certainly, there are people behind it (her claim), and those are the people that we are looking for.”

The JAMB spokesperson said the result slip format being paraded by the candidate was used for the last time in 2021 and that the body had stopped issuing the notification of the result slip.

He said the examination body usually relied on details from each candidate’s National Identity Card in carrying out registrations for UTME, pointing out that Miss Mmesoma’s fake result did not have her correct date of birth.

“The candidate’s original date of birth is 2 April 2004, not 2 March as stated in her forged result,” Mr Benjamin said.

The spokesperson said JAMB was ready to cooperate with the Anambra State Government and others who would like to investigate the matter.

