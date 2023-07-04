Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has reiterated his commitment to end water scarcity within 154 days.

Water scarcity in Enugu has been a recurring problem for decades despite successive state governments and international organisations’ huge financial investments.

Authorities said the water scarcity was exacerbated by the topography of the state and the presence of coal deposits which frustrate efforts to build boreholes.

Efforts by the Enugu State Water Corporation, a state agency tasked with supplying water from Oji, Iva, Ninth Mile and Ajali Rivers to households in the state, have yet to be very successful due to recurring equipment breakdowns.

As a result, residents of the state rely largely on hand-dug wells for water, which usually dry up during the dry season. This worsens the scarcity yearly, usually between December and March in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Mbah, shortly after being declared winner of the 18 March governorship election in the state, promised to end perennial water scarcity within 180 days of being sworn in as the governor of the state on 29 May.

Checks by this newspaper showed that the 180 days deadline would elapse on 25 November.

‘I stand by my promise’

On Monday, while receiving officials of a civil society organisation, Network of Water Rights Initiative, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, Mr Mbah said he stood by his promise.

The governor said there was no reason residents of the state should be battling water scarcity in the 21st century, assuring that water would start running in “Enugu homes” in the next 154 days.

“We think that Enugu should not be one of the states having water challenges because the state has plenty of water sources. There is no reason why in the 21st century, we should not turn on our taps and get clean water.

“We have 154 days left for water flowing in our homes. We are mindful of what we say and know what the problems are because we have diagnosed the problems,” he said.

Not only in urban areas

Mr Mbah said, aside from the state’s urban areas, he was trying to get water across the state’s rural communities.

“Besides the Enugu metropolis, we are already liaising with the local government chairmen to see that those in Nsukka, those in other towns and those in the rural areas have their water schemes from different sources and can access water in no distant time because we want people to get water from a distance of not more than five minutes,” he stated.

“We are building a resilient system that can supply water every day of the year and not intermittently. That is why we are not focusing on only the Ninth Mile Water Scheme; we are also working on the Orji River Water Scheme, we are dealing with other challenges downstream, and we believe that over time, people will no longer need to build water storage towers in their various homes.”

Tackling open defecation

Mr Mbah expressed confidence that providing water in the state for residents as well as schools, hospitals and markets, especially at toilet facilities, would help tackle open defecation in the state.

