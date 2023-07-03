A woman has allegedly set a female police officer and her two children ablaze in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria.

The suspect, Nnaemaka Nwosu, allegedly carried out the act on Sunday at Nnokwa, a community in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that Mrs Nwosu, who hails from Amawbia, another community in the Awka South Council Area of the state, became homeless after her husband divorced her.

The suspect consequently approached the police officer, who offered to accommodate her out of compassion.

Sources from the community told PREMIUM TIMES that the suspect, on Sunday, had a disagreement with the officer, which made the suspect attack the victim with part of a grinding machine before setting her and her two children ablaze.

A resident of the community, Chukwuma Ejiofor, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that the cause of disagreement was unclear to residents of the area.

“I heard that the vigilante people later came and arrested the woman. She tried to escape, but some villagers held her until the vigilante people arrived,” Mr Ejiofor said.

He said the suspect, while being held by the villagers, initially claimed that it was a gas cylinder that exploded and caused the fire that killed the officer and her children but later confessed that she was the one who carried out the act.

When contacted on Monday afternoon, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

READ ALSO:

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the police had arrested the suspect, and her case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for investigations.

“Preliminary information reveals that the woman police accommodated the suspect while she was searching for a house. The two women had a disagreement which resulted in a fight before the suspect hit the woman police on her head with a piston.

“While she became unconscious, she tied her with her two kids and set them ablaze,” the police spokesperson narrated.

He said the bodies of the victims had been deposited in a morgue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

