The Anambra State Government says it has commenced the installation of clock-in devices in public health facilities to curb absenteeism and ensure that health workers take their duties seriously.

The Commissioner for Health, Afam Obidike, said this in Awka during a meeting with administrators of public hospitals in the state.

Mr Obidike, a medical doctor, observed that during some unannounced hospital visits, many health workers were absent while some health facilities did not open for services.

According to him, such an attitude has contributed to mortalities recorded in the state and hindered progress in the health sector.

The commissioner said the device would end absenteeism and indolence among health workers.

He said Governor Charles Soludo’s administration takes healthcare seriously and wants residents to access quality health services at the primary health centres, general hospitals and tertiary health facilities.

“This is part of the reasons for the installation of the clock-in device in all government hospitals; it is to ensure that healthcare workers are at their duty posts to attend to the health needs of the people.

“The device will also be used to monitor the hours health workers put in each day, and that will subsequently determine their monthly salaries and allowances.

“The goal is to eliminate maternal and infant mortalities, as well as restore the confidence of our people in the healthcare services we provide in the state,” he said.

The commissioner said the government was digitalising healthcare services through telemedicine and strengthening the referral system among the hospitals in the state.

“We are establishing the ‘Hub and Spoke’ approach for proper networking among the hospitals. Telemedicine will also allow primary healthcare centres to have access to different doctors.

“We are strengthening at least one general hospital in each local government area so that primary health centres can refer patients when needed.

“The state government is doing all it can with limited resources, and as healthcare providers, we cannot afford to fail,” he said.

Mr Obidike urged the hospital administrators to hold weekly clinical and mortality reviews and report the same to the ministry for “appropriate actions”.

(NAN)

