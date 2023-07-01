The Head of the Abia Task Force on Waste Management, Ogbonnia Okereke, says Umuahia and Aba generate about 270 truckloads of domestic and commercial waste daily.

Mr Okereke said this on Friday while briefing reporters in Umuahia.

According to him, Aba generates 200 truckloads, while Umuahia generates between 60 and 70 truckloads daily.

He said that the task force had, as of Wednesday, evacuated about 2,997 truckloads of waste abandoned on the streets of Umuahia and Aba.

He said that about 2,000 truckloads of decomposing waste littered the streets of the two cities at the end of Okezie Ikpeazu’s administration on 28 May.

Mr Okereke said that the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) had 11 buckets but that only six were being “managed” for the enormous job the task force had at hand.

He said that the state needed about 200 buckets, which should be distributed to Aba (100), Umuahia (50) and other towns (50)

He said that the Ariaria International Market axis alone needed about 10 buckets.

Mr Okereke also said that the agency had only four functional trucks and that three were deployed in Aba because of the volume of waste generated in the city. In contrast, Umuahia had only one truck which is malfunctioned.

He said the state needed about 20 trucks to ensure effective refuse evacuation in the two major cities.

The task force boss further said that Abia had only four “fairly manageable” compactor trucks against the 20 needed for greater efficiency.

He expressed disappointment at the rate state government properties were “looted in the twilight of the last administration”.

A spokesperson for former Governor Ikpeazu has repeatedly denied the allegations that administration officials looted government properties.

The head of the task force, Mr Okereke, however, said that one compactor was recently recovered from a private residence, adding that the suspect had been arrested.

He said that ASEPA was underfunded, grossly ill-equipped and comatose, with staff morale at its lowest ebb. Hence the agency could not discharge its task.

He said: “Before now, ASEPA had become a wing of the political party and almost ineffective.

“The place was filled with disgruntled staff, with a lot of ad hoc staff that are inadequately paid.

“For over five years, ASEPA has not received any new equipment, according to our findings.”

Mr Okereke said that efforts were being made to retool the agency and change the orientation of the staff members.

He mentioned a permanent solution to waste disposal with a public-private partnership.

“To that effect, Aba and Umuahia have been divided into six zones for a more efficient waste evacuation system to be undertaken by private firms with proven competence and capacity,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Alex Otti declared a state of emergency on sanitation in Umuahia and Aba in his inaugural speech on 29 May.

(NAN)

