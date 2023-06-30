Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, on Tuesday, criticised President Bola Tinubu for his “long convoy” in Lagos.

Mr Tinubu’s convoy, with over 100 vehicles, was seen in a viral video from the airport to his home in Ikoyi.

Mr Tinubu arrived in the state from London, where he went on a private visit after attending the signing of a New Global Financial Pact with other global leaders in Paris, France.

The president visited Lagos to celebrate last Thursday’s Sallah, where he was joined by hundreds of other Muslims to say the Eid prayer at the Obalende Eid Prayer Ground in the state.

Many Nigerians expressed outrage over the “long convoy”, with some accusing the president of being extravagant.

Peter Obi reacts

Reacting, Mr Obi said Mr Tinubu and other Nigerian leaders must lead the country by example, stressing that it was improper for the president to use the “long convoy” while Nigerians “battled with suffering”.

“I’ve been asked questions related to cutting down the cost of governance and the complaints by Nigerians concerning a trending motorcade video. I wasn’t opportune to see the video, but I will repeat what I said,” he wrote on his Twitter handle on Friday.

“The present Nigeria requires that all those who serve and lead must do so by example. Their behaviour, character and public conduct (of those who serve) must be in consonance with what society requires today,” the LP candidate stated.

Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, made a similar comment on Thursday in Awka, the state capital, when he was asked about his views on the long convoy of the president.

He also posted a video clip on the handle, which showed him making the comment at Awka during the burial service of Maxwell Anikwenwa, a late cleric of the Anglican Church in the state.

“You cannot continue to preach to people to sacrifice without sacrificing. The sacrifice must start now from the leaders, visibly, measurably at all times, because the people are suffering, and we must now be at the forefront of addressing the suffering,” Mr Obi further wrote, repeating the exact words he used in the video clip.

The comment that leaders must make sacrifices came days after Mr Tinubu called on Nigerians to make sacrifices for the country’s prosperity.

Mr Obi lost in the 25 February presidential election to Mr Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

The LP candidate and others are challenging Mr Tinubu’s victory at Abuja’s Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

