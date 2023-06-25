A man has beaten his pregnant mistress to a pulp in Anambra State, south-east Nigeria.

The man, Chukwuemerie Anunobi, was seen in a video clip beating up the victim, Nebechi Achu, in a compound.

The incident happened last week in Aguluezechukwu Community, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Anulobi was responsible for the victim’s pregnancy and had been staying with her in the community, although they were yet to be married, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Ms Achu, the victim, hails from Ozalla, Isuofia, another community in the same council area of the state.

This newspaper gathered that her family members chased her out for getting pregnant for the man outside of wedlock, prompting her to move in with the man.

The viral clip

In the clip, which has been circulating on various WhatsApp groups, Ms Achu was seen rolling on the ground and gasping for breath after she was being beaten by Mr Anulobi.

A voice in the clip accused the suspect of constantly beating the victim.

The victim would later recover from the pain but remained seated on the ground. Her face was swollen with injuries all over her body, including her head.

Anambra govt intervenes

Confirming the incident, the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare in Anambra State, Ify Obinabo, said the pregnant woman had been rescued.

Mrs Obinabo spoke through a statement from her media aide, Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, on Saturday.

She said the woman’s rescue was in response to the viral video clip.

The commissioner said Mr Anulobi was arrested by the ministry but was released later.

READ ALSO:

“The ministry facilitated the arrest of the culprit, but after a passionate plea from the woman, the women and social welfare boss decided to give the man a second chance on very stringent conditions,” the statement said.

Mrs Obinabo also warned the man never to beat the woman again or face legal action, explaining that the decision not to initiate his prosecution was because the victim had pleaded that he be forgiven.

The commissioner subsequently reunited them and asked the man to end his relationship with the woman or marry her properly, pointing out that what they were doing was “cohabitation.”

