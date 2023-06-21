Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has sworn in 35 new commissioners with a charge for them to be diligent with their assignments.

Mr Nwifuru warned the new commissioners that he would not hesitate to sack any of them who allows lapses in his office, according to a report by Vanguard newspaper.

“If I see lapses in your office, you are leaving the next minute and I can never call you back,” he told the new commissioners.

“As you all know, this is a call to serve, while I congratulate you, I implore you to take your duties seriously and I say it clearly, the appointments are not for political patronage,” the governor added.

The commissioners

The newly sworn-in commissioners and their portfolios are:

Stanley Lebechi Mbam (Works and Transport)

Leonard Uguru (Finance)

Matthew Nwobashi (Lands & Survey)

Omari Omaka (Tertiary Education)

Nwogo Obasi (Market Development & Parks)

Elijah Okwu Oko Udu (Skill Development & Job Creation)

Etta Uka Ude (Internal Security)

Victor Chukwu Uzoma (Environment)

Jude Chikadibia Okpor (Information and State Orientation)

Chidi Onyia (Solid Minerals)

Oguzor Offia Nwali (Commerce and Industry)

Aligwe Ann (Human Capital Development)

Paul Awo Nwobashi (Education)

Others are commissioners are:

Uchenna Igwe (local government & chieftaincy matters)

Ben Odo Uruchi (Justice and Attorney-General)

Stanley Ogbuewu, (Culture & Tourism)

Donatus Ilang (Border Peace & Conflict Resolution)

Obichukwu Ngozi (Aviation)

Chinwe Okah (Budget & Planning)

Moses Ekuma Nnanna (Health)

Richard Ugo Idike (Youths & Sports)

Felicia Nwankpuma (Women Affairs)

Chinedu Nkah (Water Resources)

Ogbonna Abara Obashi (Infrastructure)

Francis Ori, (Housing & Urban Development)

Nkechinyere lyioku (Agriculture & Natural Resources)

Uzor Toochukwu Okorie (Information Communication & Technology)

Ogbonna Felix Igboke (Project Monitoring & Evaluation)

Ogbonna Okorie (Inter-Party Affairs)

Valentine Okike-Uzor (Special Duty)

Inyima Sunday (Capital City)

Peter Oge Ali (Power & Energy)

Elechi Elechi (Investment)

Solomon Azi (Grant & Donour Agencies)

Ikeuwa Omebe (Rural Development)

Mr Nwifuru’s number of commissioners (35) is eight above the number of commissioners (27) appointed by his predecessor, Dave Umahi, who exited office as governor on 29 May.

More appointments

Aside from the commissioners, the governor also swore in Emmanuel Echiegu as the chief of staff and Timothy Nwachi as the deputy chief of staff.

Governor Nwifuru urged the new commissioners and appointees to join hands with him to transform the state.

He also warned that his administration would not tolerate “indolence” from them.

“Our State is very charged, waiting for our leadership style and we must show them what we have for them and show them that we have the capacity to deliver,” he said.

The governor thanked residents of the state for their patience with his administration, assuring that he would hit the ground running to deliver on his campaign promises.

Speaking on behalf of the new appointees, the Chief of Staff, Mr Echiegu, a professor, thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve in his administration.

He assured the governor that they would work hard to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Governor Nwifuru, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, is the immediate past Speaker of the State Assembly.

He succeeded Mr Umahi, who won an election to represent Ebonyi South District in the 10th Senate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

