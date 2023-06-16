Chike Olemgbe, a 40-year-old lawmaker, has been elected the new speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly.

Mr Olemgbe, a first-timer lawmaker, representing Ihitte/Uboma State Constituency, was elected unopposed on Friday during the inauguration of the 10th assembly in Owerri, the Punch reported.

He was the immediate past transition committee chairperson of the Ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area of the state.

Vitalis Azodo, the lawmaker representing Ideato South State Constituency, nominated Mr Olemgbe for the position and was seconded by Ugochukwu Obodo, the lawmaker representing Owerri State Constituency.

The Clerk of the House, Chinelo Emeghara, who presided over the inaugural session and election, subsequently declared Mr Olemgbe the new speaker when there was no further nomination.

In his brief speech, Mr Olemgbe promised to collaborate with the executive arm of government in Imo State to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

The Deputy Speaker of the previous House, Amara Iwuanyanwu, was reelected unopposed as the new deputy speaker of the 10th assembly.

Mr Iwuanyanwu, who represents Nwangele State Constituency, was immediately sworn in as the deputy speaker in the state.

All the 27 legislators are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ruling APC won all the state assembly seats during the 18 March general elections amidst allegations of rigging by the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, is a member of the APC, under which he is seeking a reelection in the 11 November governorship election in the state.

He hails from Imo West District, which he represented between 2011 and 2019 in the Senate. The incumbent Deputy Governor of the state, Placid Njoku, hails from Imo East District.

The new speaker, Mr Olemgbe, comes from Imo North District while the new Deputy Speaker, Mr Iwuanyanwu, hails from Imo West District.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

