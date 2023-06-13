Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has appointed Emmanuel Echiegu, a professor, as his chief of staff.

He has also appointed Mathias Adum as his principal secretary and 22 others as senior special assistants and special assistants.

This is contained in a statement from Mr Nwifuru’s spokesperson, Monday Uzor, in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

Mr Nwifuru appointed Timothy Nwachi as his deputy chief of staff and Okey Oroke as deputy principal secretary to the governor.

The senior special assistants are: Chinedu Awo (Power), Anthony Nwegede (Agriculture), Benjamin Ezeoma (Lands), Friday Nwuhuo (Legal Services), Onu Nwonye (Water Resources), Lilian Nwachukwu (Education)

Others are Nwozaka Uzodinma (Rice Mill), Nwogbaga Fred (Transport), Nwogha Paul (Local Government and Chieftaincy), Nwoga Paul (Library Development), Nwokoro Okechukwu (Environment).

NAN reports that Governor Nwifuru on 5 June promised that his administration would run an all-inclusive government to enhance development in the state.

Mr Nwifuru made the remark during a thanksgiving service to mark his inauguration as the fourth elected governor of Ebonyi.

He assured that his administration would give adequate consideration to the welfare of the people and that he would consolidate the infrastructural development in the state.

The governor promised to appoint professionals to the government to assist in developing the state.

(NAN)

