Annie Okonkwo, a former Nigerian senator, is dead.

Mr Okonkwo died in the United States after a prolonged illness, according to a family source.

A former Managing Director of Anambra Broadcasting Service, Uche Nworah, also confirmed the death of the former senator in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“I just woke up to the sad news of Agunaechemba’s passing (Senator Annie Okonkwo). Agu was a kind man and benefactor to many. A colossus in community affairs and Nigerian politics,” Mr Nworah, a close ally of the deceased, wrote.

“I am a beneficiary of his kindness and the kindness of the Okonkwos. He has finished his race on earth and will be greatly missed,” he added.

The late Okonkwo died at 63.

A renowned entrepreneur and politician, Mr Okonkwo hailed from Ojoto, a community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He was a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but later defected to the All Progressives Congress.

He represented Anambra Central District from 2007 to 2011 on the platform of the PDP and was succeeded by Chris Ngige, the immediate past minister of Labour and Employment.

READ ALSO:

The deceased contested governorship elections in Anambra State on different occasions during his active political days but failed to win.

Born on 23 May 1960, Mr Okonkwo obtained an advanced diploma in marketing and an advanced diploma in commercial law and practice from the University of Lagos.

He was also an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Business School, where he obtained an advanced diploma in management.

During his days in the Senate, Mr Okonkwo was a member of committees on agriculture, upstream petroleum resources, police affairs, and the environment.

Soludo reacts

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has expressed sadness over the death of the former senator.

“On behalf of the Anambra government and the entire people of the State, I commiserate with the family and friends of the deceased over this painful loss.

“I pray the good Lord grants his soul eternal rest and the family he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the governor said in a statement issued on Thursday by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

