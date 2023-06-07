President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has reconciled Igbo bishops, archbishops, “Anya Ndigbo’’ and other groups back to Ohaneze Ndigbo mainframe, “to move the South-east region forward”.

The declaration was made in a statement issued in Enugu on Wednesday by the National Publicity Secretary of the social-political group of the South-east bloc, Alex Ogbonnia.

“Anya Ndigbo’’ is a socio-cultural group, also of South-east origin, that had been having a faceoff with Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Church leaders and some other groups had in 2021 objected to the process that led to the emergence of the George Obiozor-led executive council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Mr Obiozor, a professor, however, passed on in 2022 and was replaced by Mr Iwuanyanwu.

“I organised a dialogue between the various groups and Ohanaeze Ndigbo to bring them together and find a common ground of settling issues to move the South-east forward.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo was represented at the meeting by Chief Iwuanyanwu, Prince Gary Ewo-Igariwey, Chief Damian Ogene, Dr Selina Adibua, and Dr Kingsley Dozie.

“Others were Dr Alex Ogbonnia, Mrs Beatrice Eze, Chief Mike Nnakwuzie, Rev. Okechukwu Obioha and Chief Maduka Ugwu.

“The various Igbo groups in attendance were led by Mr Chris Okoye, Elder Uma Eleazu, Elder K. U. Kalu, Most Rev. Chibuzo Opoko, and Most Rev. David Onuoha.

“Also in attendance were Most Rev. E.A. Ituma, Most Rev. Chris Ede, Bishop Obi Onubogu, Prof. Chinedu Nebo, and Okechukwu Nwadinobi, amongst others.

“Meanwhile, the various groups represented at the meeting were Anya Ndigbo, Ala Igbo Development Foundation’, Aka Ikenga, and Nzuko Ummunna.

Representation at the meeting

“Also represented were Igbo Leaders of Thought, Global Igbo Leaders, World Igbo Congress, Association of Igbo Town Unions and Lagos State Market Traders,” Mr Ogbonnia quoted Mr Iwuanyanwu as having said.

He added that each group expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting and agreed to work with the Ohaneze Ndigbo.

Mr Iwuanyanwu explained in the statement that he used the opportunity of the meeting to inform the various groups about his visions and plans for Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the people of the South-east.

He listed the programmes he had for people of the south-east to include improvement in agriculture, commerce and industry, education, culture, and tourism to which the various groups pledged their support.

Mr Iwuanyanwu bemoaned the poor financial position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and outlined measures to improve the group’s finances.

He explained that Ohanaeze Ndigbo should be truly autonomous and be able to generate funds for effective operations.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

