A section of the Magistrate Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, was gutted by a fire suspected to have been caused by a spark from an electricity transformer.

Nnenna Onuoha, the chief registrar of Ebonyi High Court, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that the fire, which occurred on Friday night, also burnt exhibits and the court One Chamber in particular.

“We were alerted by our colleagues living at the Magistrate quarters. It took the intervention of security men, some staff members and the state fire service to put the fire under control,” she said.

Continuing, Ms Inuoha said: “A lot of exhibits and the court chamber were destroyed by the inferno. We lost an estimated property worth N40 million.”

She said no life was lost in the incident and that the fire was put off with the help of the state fire service.

The firefighters secured the court and case files, according to her.

READ ALSO:

“Our files are intact only that the court building and exhibits tendered for various cases were burnt.

“Actually, we have been informed that the fire was caused by a spark from the electricity transformer,” she said.

A magistrate, who did not want his name mentioned in the report, corroborated the claim that the fire started from an electricity transformer in the court premises.

“We sighted the fire in the first place. I quickly informed my colleagues around, and we were able to make use of some of the fire extinguishers around before the fire service could come around,” the magistrate said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

