The Police Command in Ebonyi State has confirmed an attack on two communities in the state by suspected gunmen on Friday night.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Onome Onovewakpoyeya, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abakaliki.
Ms Onovwakpoyeya said the police had commenced an investigation to unravel those behind the attacks.
She said that the communities affected by the attack were Uburu and Okposi in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.
“The command is aware of the attack and investigation has commenced in order to arrest the suspects.
“A Sienna car and two other vehicles were burnt. A passer-by was shot in the shoulder and is receiving treatment at the hospital,” she explained.
(NAN)
