The new Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has revealed how his administration would fight insecurity and “japa” syndrome in the state.

“Japa” is a Nigerian slang for emigration.

Mr Mbah spoke on Monday shortly after being sworn in as the state’s fourth governor at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu.

The new governor said he would tackle insecurity in the state by adopting the “kinetic and the non-kinetic modules” and strengthening” the community policing architecture and neighbourhood watch groups.

“In this mode, we will deploy modern technology such as CCTV cameras and others as well as establishing a command-and-control centre in Enugu State to track perpetrators of crime who we will pursue and bring to justice,” Mr Mbah said.

‘Stopping japa syndrome’

Mr Mbah also said his administration would stop the mass emigration of youths due to frustration.

The new governor assured that the youths in the state would be one of the “biggest beneficiaries” of his administration.

“Enugu will rubbish japa, not by legislation but by creatively addressing the challenges to the future of our youths.

“We will equip our youths with e-commerce skills, fintech and cyber-security skills such that they will become globally interconnected. They will be champions of the globe without necessarily having to leave Enugu,” the governor said.

He said he was “pregnant with ideas” on how to rescue the youths and entire people of the state from threats against the state.

“You can trust me. I will be operating from the vantage of transcendental values and not narrow interest. I will not let you down,” he assured.

