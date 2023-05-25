The Anambra State Government, Wednesday, sealed three hospitals for allegedly operating with ‘fake licences and quack health workers.’

The officials of the State Ministry of Health led by Chukwulobelu Ugochukwu, the head of Medical Services Department in the ministry, sealed the facilities located in Alor, a community in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state, Punch reported.

Mr Ugochukwu, a medical doctor, warned residents against patronising such unapproved facilities, but rather visit government’s general hospitals for proper medical care.

The official did not disclose the name of the hospitals that were sealed.

“The hospitals were shut by the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Team for operating without a licence, forged licence, unqualified staff or in an unhygienic environment according to health management,” he said.

“We also discovered some uncertified health workers, who treat patients and perform medical procedures only to leave the country when complications arise,” Mr Ugochukwu stated.

He urged residents of various communities, particularly community and religious leaders to monitor activities of some public institutions in their neighbourhood, especially as it concerns issues of public health.

“They should also report to the ministry any suspected facility or shops involved in quackery to assist in saving millions of lives and contributing to the health sector of the state,” he said.

The official described the use of uncertified health workers in some hospitals as worrisome and wondered why people risk human lives because of monetary gains.

He said the ministry would ensure continuous regulatory oversight of hospitals in the state to prevent operation of unlicensed hospitals and to also uncover health facilities working with quack health workers.

