Nigeria’s Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, has commended the proposed dredging of Oguta Lake and River Orashi in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

Mr Osinbajo, who performed the flag-off ceremony of the project on Thursday on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, said when completed, the project would end recurring crude oil theft and create jobs for teeming unemployed Nigerians.

The vice-president, in a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, said that the project was “a vital collaboration” between the Imo State Government, the Nigerian Navy, and a consortium of technical partners.

“With the dredging project, the (Nigerian) Navy will be better equipped to protect our coastlines, thereby curbing crude oil theft and illegal bunkering and other criminal activities that appear to have taken advantage of the difficulty of the terrain for the operational use of naval platforms,” he said.

Oil theft, illegal bunkering in Nigeria’s oil-producing communities, and its negative impact on the country’s economy have been a source of concern to the Nigerian government over the years.

Mr Osinbajo said the dredging project will include creation of a sea route from the Oguta Lake, River Orashi, through the Degema Council Area in Rivers State to the Atlantic Ocean.

“As far back as 1914, the British, understanding its strategic importance in connecting the hinterlands to the coast, utilised this route to facilitate the smooth export of products such as palm oil, timber, and coal, from Oguta and its neighbouring regions,” Mr Osinbajo stated.

The vice-president pointed out that the project would also pave the way for a thriving business landscape and increased revenue for both governments of states in the South-east and the federal government.

“Today, we aim to revive this once vibrant and economically strategic channel, furthering job creation and sustainable growth in Imo State and the entire Southeast-region.

“By enhancing coastal connectivity and facilitating seamless transportation, the project will promote trade and investment, spur growth in multiple sectors including shipping, manufacturing, and agriculture, and offer numerous opportunities for the people,” he said.

The vice-president said President Buhari has granted a request by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State to declare Oguta/Ohaji/Egbema and its environs as an oil and gas free trade zone.

“This proposed free trade zone has one of the largest hydrocarbon deposits in the country,” he said.

He commended the governor for his “foresightedness and political pragmatism” as well as mastering “the art of close collaboration with the federal government” for the benefit of the state.

Federal Medical Centre, Alvan Ikoku College of Education, Owerri

Mr Uzodinma, in August 2022, pleaded with Mr Buhari to convert Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri into Federal University of Technology Teaching Hospital as well as Alvan Ikoku College of Education, Owerri into Federal University of Education, Owerri.

Mr Osinbajo revealed that Mr Buhari has approved the governor’s request regarding the federal government’s take-over and conversion of the two institutions in the state.

He did not, however, give details of the take-over and conversion of the institutions.

