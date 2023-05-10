A chief security officer of a commercial bank was, on Tuesday, shot when suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) attacked the bank at Nkwo Market, Ihiala in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said joint security operatives comprising the police and military foiled the attack.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the attackers were suspected IPOB members and its militant wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) enforcing their illegal sit-at-home order in the area.

The police spokesperson said the armed hoodlums, in their numbers, arrived in the area on a motorcycle and fired sporadic shots in an attempt to rob the bank.

The attackers also attempted to disrupt commercial activities and vehicular movements in the area, before the joint security operatives arrived.

“The joint operatives responded swiftly which made the armed men abandon their evil plan and took to their heels,” he said.

“Unfortunately, due to the indiscriminate shootings by the armed group, a stray bullet hit the chief security officer of the bank on the leg,” Mr Ikenga stated.

The police spokesperson, however, said the victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment, adding that no life was lost in the attack.

He said calm has since returned in the area as police and other security agencies have intensified patrols and surveillance in the state.

He urged residents of the state to contact the police in the event of a security threat in their neigbourhood.

Background

Some unknown persons, believed to be the pro-Biafran agitators, last week, circulated printed copies of fliers, asking residents of the state and the South-east to observe a-four-day sit-at-home from 8 to 11 May.

In the notice, which has the IPOB logo, the group did not give reason for the order.

The group was said to have stormed various markets in Nnewi South Council Area of the state, and went around with megaphones, announcing the sit-at-home order in the South-east.

They also reportedly shot in the air while making the announcements.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

The secessionist group, under its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has repeatedly disowned enforcers of sit-at-home in the south-east, describing them as criminals attempting to blackmail the organisation.

A factional IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa, has been accused of being behind the sit-at-home orders in the region.

