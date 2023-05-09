The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said the recent fire incident at the commission’s Enugu Zonal Office will not affect its operations.

The Secretary of the EFCC, George Ekpungu, disclosed this during an inspection visit to the facility on Sunday, according to a statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the fire razed a section of the EFCC office on Friday in Enugu State, south-east Nigeria.

Mr Ekpungu told reporters that the fire did not affect “critical components” of the commission’s work, and that no life was lost in the incident.

He explained that the commission did not lose any data about suspects and detainees being investigated because the process of operation initiated by the EFCC Chairperson, Abdulrasheed Bawa, had ensured that all the commission’s processes were fully digitalised with back-up at the central server at its headquarters in Abuja.

“We thank God that in the records, our armoury, suspects, detainees and every other thing critical to our work are safe,” Mr Ekpungu said.

“And you know that the EFCC is ICT-sophisticated: Whatever we have here, we have it at head office (in Abuja). So, we have a way of recovering a lot of things. So, since the coming of our chairman, we have been digitalising our processes. What happened here (fire incident), will not affect our operations,” he stated.

Cause of the fire incident

An official of the EFCC had said the fire was “triggered by a surge in public power supply,” but Mr Ekpungu said the commission would not make a “categorical statement” on the cause of the fire until an investigation into the incident had been concluded.

“For now, we don’t know the cause of the inferno but the investigation will tell us the cause of the fire and that will be done by professionals,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

