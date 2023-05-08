The police in Enugu State, south-east Nigeria, said they have arrested three people for allegedly vandalising a transformer belonging to a power distribution company, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the three suspects were arrested by operatives serving at Abakpa Police Divisional Headquarters at about 4 a.m. on 30 April with the assistance of the Neighbourhood Watch Group in the area.

The police spokesperson said the suspects were arrested while they were vandalising the transformer at Church Road Housing Estate, Abakpa-Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state.

He gave the names of the suspects as Chidera Eze, 25, Ifesi Agbo, 23, and Arinze Akoma, 20 – all males.

“The suspects, who specialised in vandalising transformers and other public assets, confessed to the crime, while a tricycle they used for operation, rubber hand gloves, spanners, adjustable wrenches and workshop tools were recovered from them,” Mr Ndukwe said.

“The case is undergoing further discreet investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Enugu, and (suspects) will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation,” he added.

Recovery of firearm and ammunition

Mr Ndukwe also said the police in the state at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday recovered a locally fabricated rifle from where it was abandoned by fleeing robbery suspects at New Artisan Market in Enugu North Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson said operatives serving at New Haven Police Divisional Headquarters recovered the rifle which was loaded with one live cartridge.

The operation carried out in collaboration with members of the Neighbourhood Watch Group in the market, followed a tip-off that the suspects were sighted in the area, the police said.

