An entrepreneur has been found dead in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, south-east Nigeria.

The victim, Ikechukwu Ebelebe, was abducted two weeks ago by gunmen in his hometown, Owerri-Akokwa, a community in Ideato North Local Government of Imo State, another state in the South-east.

Mr Ebelebe, the victim, was based in Imo State, but owned Divine-Ike Motors, a Lagos State-based company which deals in car sales.

Sources said Mr Ebelebe’s body was dumped in a bush in the Orumba South council Area of Anambra State but was recovered by some residents after they perceived a foul smell in the area.

The body, according to the sources, was later deposited at a morgue after being identified by the police in the state on Saturday.

The killing occurred after his family reportedly paid N10 million ransom to the abductors.

When contacted on Monday, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

“The corpse has been released to the investigating officers from Imo State Police Command in the presence of the family members on 6 May for necessary action,” Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said.

The police spokesperson said the police in Anambra State were assisting the investigating officers from Imo State to get information from the residents of the area where the victim’s body was found.

Increased attacks

Security has deteriorated in Nigeria’s south-east with frequent attacks by armed persons across the region.

Imo and Anambra have witnessed increased attacks in the region.

The attacks often target government officials, security agencies, and their facilities.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

