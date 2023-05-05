Suspected hoodlums have burnt down the house of a 60-year-old widow in Ebonyi State, south-east Nigeria.

The widow, Monica Nweke, was asleep alongside her two daughters and two grandchildren when the arsonists set her building ablaze at about 1.30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a report by Punch newspaper.

The widow hails from Ogboji, a community in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

A source from the community told the newspaper that the attackers set the building ablaze and waited until the inferno had gutted all the valuables of the widow.

But the widow and her two daughters and grandchildren escaped through the back door while the fire raged.

A human rights group in the state, the Human Rights, Access and Defenders, has condemned the incident and called for justice for the widow, the newspaper reported.

In a statement, on Friday, by its spokesperson, Chinasa Okereke, the group said it had intelligence that at least four suspects have been arrested in connection to the incident.

Some other suspects were still on the run, it said.

“(The) hoodlums attacked the house, looted virtually everything and immediately set the building on fire,” the group said.

It claimed that the attackers were sponsored by some “big politicians” in Ezza North Council Area who have been having a face-off with Sampson Nweke, an activist and a son to the widow.

Sampson is the chairperson of the rights group in the state.

Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, did not respond to calls and a text message seeking his comments.

