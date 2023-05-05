Fire has razed a section of the Enugu Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Enugu North Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

Wilson Uwujaren, the spokesperson of the EFCC, disclosed this in a statement on Friday afternoon.

Mr Uwujaren said the fire incident affected one of the buildings of the commission in the state.

The spokesperson said the fire was “triggered by a surge in public power supply,” but that the ensuing inferno was later put out through the combined efforts of firefighters from the state and the Federal Fire Service.

“No life was lost in the incident,” he said.

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES, hours later, Mr Uwujaren could not say if the commission lost valuables during the fire incident.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State visited the scene to assess the level of damage.

During his visit, some officials of the anti-graft agency took Mr Ugwuanyi around the facility for inspection.

The governor, who was accompanied by some officials of the state government, expressed his sympathy to the EFCC over the unfortunate incident.

