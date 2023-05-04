Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

One person has been confirmed dead while five others sustained injuries in a road accident involving multiple vehicles in Anambra State, south-east Nigeria.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway in Onitsha North Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday night.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said three vehicles – a truck, a shuttle bus and a Mitsubishi L300 bus – were involved in the crash.

The police spokesperson said police operatives attached to Central Police Station, Onitsha rescued the injured and also recovered the three vehicles involved in the crash.

The officers provided financial support for treatment of the victims in a hospital, he said.

“While five of the victims are responding to medical treatment, unfortunately, one was confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty,” Mr Ikenga said.

The police spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Echeng Echeng, has ordered an immediate manhunt for the fleeing driver of the truck involved in the accident.

He explained that the manhunt for the driver followed “preliminary information” from witnesses that he was “reckless.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in the state said the crash must have been caused by overspeeding and brake failure.

The FRSC spokesperson in the state, Margaret Onabe, in a statement on behalf of the Sector Commander, Adeoye Irelewuyi, said the FRSC rescue team rushed the victims to the hospital, before one of them, an adult male, was confirmed dead.

The spokesperson said the victim’s corpse has been deposited in the mortuary, adding that the FRSC team later cleared an obstruction caused by the crash in the area.

The Sector Commander, Mr Irelewuyi, has sympathised with the family of the deceased and also wished the injured persons quick recovery, Ms Onabe said.

Mr Irelewuyi warned motorists to desist from overspeeding and observe recommended speed limits to avoid road crashes.

