Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Residents of Ezi-Ogidi, a community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Wednesday, set ablaze a man accused of robbing them and abducting a lady in the area.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement, Wednesday evening.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said police operatives have arrested Jamui Emiron, one of the suspects, who allegedly robbed the residents and abducted the lady in the area.

The spokesperson said the suspect, Mr Emiron, 22, was arrested on Wednesday by police operatives attached to Ogbunike Police Divisional Headquarters in the state.

He said the arrest was in response to a distress call from St. Monica College in Ogbunike Road in the council area about the alleged attack by the suspect and his gang members who were reportedly heading to their hideout.

Residents in the neighbourhood had already supported the police by blocking some exit points within the area, intercepting the suspects’ vehicle and apprehending two of them while others fled, according to the police spokesperson.

“Unfortunately, upon arrival of the police, one of the suspects has already been set ablaze by an angry mob and a criminal operational vehicle was badly damaged,” he said.

Mr Ikenga said the police operatives rescued the abducted victim and the second suspect while the vehicle – a yellow Mitsubishi L300 bus – was recovered.

Police authorities in the state, according to Mr Ikenga, reminded the residents of a police campaign against mob action in the state.

The authorities, however, applauded the residents for apprehending the suspects but urged them to take such suspects to the police rather than resorting to jungle justice, according to Mr Ikenga.

READ ALSO:

“This would afford the police the opportunity to conduct an appropriate investigation into the nefarious activities of the suspects and bring them to justice following extant laws,” he stated.

“The rescued victim has been taken to the hospital and is currently receiving medical treatment while the second suspect is in custody and is helping the police with useful information in the ongoing operation to arrest other fleeing gang members,” the spokesperson added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

