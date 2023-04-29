Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

A group, Conference of Civil Society Of Nigeria (CCSN), has denied the allegation that Ben Kalu, one of the aspirants for the speakership position, betrayed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during the last election.

The National Coordinator of the group, Archie Isong, who denied the allegation in a statement on Friday, said there is a deliberate attempt by some persons to sponsor media attacks against the speakership aspirant.

Mr Isong stated that those accusing the lawmaker of betrayal have no evidence to back the claim.

“If he were to have played Judas as alleged by his traducers, how is it that he is standing while others capitulated at the polls? We acknowledge that talk is cheap and parrots like to chatter to be noticed. If not, how can one explain without any empirical evidence the allegation that Hon Kalu sold the party out,” Mr Isong said.

Mr Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, is the only APC member of the House of Representatives from the state.

Background

The Coalition of Northern Patriotic Front, South-west Professionals and Coalition of Arewa Youth Groups had accused the Abia lawmaker of working against the APC during the last general election.

The coalition, in a statement on Friday, said those who sold out the APC in the South-east are also seeking to benefit from the party.

Kalu is not running because he is Igbo

Mr Isong, while speaking on Mr Kalu’s aspiration, said the Abia lawmaker is not in the speakership race because of his ethnicity but based on competence.

He noted that Mr Kalu, who is the spokesperson of the House, survived as the “last man standing in Abia State” based on his loyalty to the party.

“Hon. Kalu is not running on the basis of being Igbo, rather he is running because he is a prepared, ready-to-go nationalist who believes in the agenda of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“Of a truth, Hon. Kalu’s political odyssey as the last man standing in Abia APC out of 8 Federal Constituencies is a weighty testament of his acceptability, dedication, commitment and unalloyed loyalty to the APC.

“It is also on record that he was undeterred and campaigned vigorously for the APC and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as presidential candidate in Abia State. They say pictures do not lie and this is a fact as Hon. Kalu could be seen in several pictures and videos as one of the leaders that received the APC Presidential Candidate to Abia State, while some of the leaders who want to lead the 10th National Assembly publicly supported other political parties,” Mr Isong said.

Mr Isong further stated that the media campaign against Mr Kalu is similar to the experience of the president-elect and current Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

“The president-elect at the moment was scandalised. Does it mean that those scandals were true? They were not true and he won his election and will be sworn in as the president of this country. RT Hon Femi Gbajabiamila that is being celebrated today for his efficiency, for his credibility, for capacity was also scandalised during his campaign,” he stated.

Mr Kalu is in the speakership race alongside nine other lawmakers. They include Deputy Speaker Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau), Muktar Betara (APC, Borno), Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), Tunji Olawuyi (APC, Kwara) and Abubakar Makki (APC, Jigawa).

Others iare Tajudeen Abbas (APC, Kaduna), Aminu Jaji (APC, Zamfara), and Miriam Onuoha (APC, Imo).

