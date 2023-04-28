Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Enugu State’s Governor-elect, Peter Mbah, has promised to grow the state’s economy from its current level of $4.4 billion to $30 billion when he takes over as governor of the state.

Mr Mbah spoke on Thursday when he inaugurated over 60-member Transition Committee in Enugu ahead of his 29 May swearing-in ceremony as the next elected governor of the state.

The governor-elect said the people of the state elected him with the belief that he would take them “through a consequential journey of growth, development, and greatness.”

He told the committee members that they were, in turn, chosen because he believes that with their expertise, his incoming administration will be able to reduce the journey to an “empirical and verifiable roadmap.”

Plans for Enugu

Mr Mbah said he had taken a view of what his incoming administration can achieve within the next four to eight years in office, assuring that he would ensure that Enugu State regains its preeminent position that it has always played in the development of Nigeria.

“We have conceived a growth plan that is ambitious both in the economic and social indicators. Therefore, we talked about growing the economy from the current level of $4.4 billion to $30 billion.

“We talked about making sure that we achieve a zero per cent rate in our poverty headcount index. We talked about making Enugu State the preferred destination for investment, business, tourism, and living,” he said.

The governor-elect also promised to “unpack the skills of the youths in digital technology” so that he will be able to equip a minimum of 40,000 youths in digital technology and a minimum of 10,000 youths in practical skills yearly.

He contended that his plans, though ambitious, are “achievable because they are measurable.”

“We also know that the growth level we are talking about cannot come from the public sector alone. This growth will happen through constructive investment, and that will come largely from the private sector.

“But we are going to provide the key enablers to attract businesses because businesses are not Father Christmas. They are interested in returns on investment,” Mr Mbah stated.

He challenged the committee members to “craft a document” that can give the incoming administration, an “implementable action plan.”

Speaking, after the inauguration, the chairperson of the committee, Ikechi Chioke, said 0he and other committee members were honoured to be called upon to help to “distil and transform” Mr Mbah’s “ambitious vision” to implementable plans.

“And I believe we have a task by transforming your manifesto into tangible, actionable and measurable indicators and policies that will enable you to achieve those audacious plans”, Mr Chioke, an engineer, said.

He later told reporters that the committee members would work assiduously to make up for the short time available to them ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

On his part, renowned political economist, Pat Utomi, who joined the event virtually, told the governor-elect to emulate former leaders from the Eastern region such as Nnamdi Azikiwe and Michael Okpara and focus on key drivers of development.

Mr Utomi, a professor, said Mr Mbah must not play with education and other aspects of the development if he hopes to record remarkable achievements in his administration.

A former Nigeria’s Minister of Power and member of the committee, Chinedu Nebo, told reporters that the committee members were capable of delivering on the tasks assigned to them, describing the committee as “a galaxy of erudite scholars” from various endeavours.

“I think the governor-elect has done well because he has selected a team that will never fail,” Mr Nebo, a professor, said.

